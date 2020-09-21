Saks Fifth Avenue hires chief diversity officer

Saks Fifth Avenue has a new chief diversity and inclusion officer in the house. Lori Spicer Robertson has been named to the aforementioned position. She will report to Saks Fifth Avenue's chief people officer Sarah Garber.

“We have been focused on expanding our diversity and inclusion initiatives at Saks Fifth Avenue, which includes developing the right strategies for each function of our business so that D&I is threaded throughout the entire company,” Garber said to WWD. “Lori’s leadership and deep expertise in the D&I space across a number of sectors will help accelerate this work to ensure we’re creating a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion for all of our associates, customers and partners. This is a pivotal time for driving change.”

Previously, Robertson was chief communications and engagement officer at United Way of Mid-South where she led diversity and inclusion, community and employee engagement, and marketing. Earlier in her career, she was manager of Change Leadership at Horizon Bank, where she also led the brand's diversion and inclusion strategy.