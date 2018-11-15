Saks Fifth Avenue's Canadian flagship gets new general manager

Saks Fifth Avenue Toronto has announced the appointment of Gregory Boggan as the new Vice President, General Manager of the Canadian flagship. Gregory previously served as the assistant general manager of merchandising (AGMM) of Saks Fifth Avenue Houston since 2017.

“Coming from an active, competitive and sports-oriented family, I absolutely thrive on being part of a group of people who are optimistically-inspired and motivated to work towards a common goal,” said Boggan in a statement.

Gregory, the company said, has over 13 years of executive leadership in luxury retail at various Neiman Marcus locations, with experience spanning from group manager of beauty to AGMM, a position he held for 10 years prior to joining Saks Fifth Avenue.

With Saks Fifth Avenue Toronto entering its third year since opening in February 2016, the company added that it is looking forward to the expertise, leadership and enthusiasm that Gregory is determined to bring to Saks Fifth Avenue’s Canadian flagship location.

Picture credit:Saks Fifth Avenue Toronto