Saks Global welcomes Brandy Richardson as chief financial officer

Multi-brand luxury retailer Saks Global, has announced the appointment of Brandy Richardson as its new chief financial officer, effective August 18, 2025. Richardson will succeed interim CFO Mark Weinsten, who had been leading the company's finance organisation through the initial stages of its transformation following its acquisition of Neiman Marcus Group (NMG) in December 2024.

Brandy Richardson brings nearly 25 years of experience to Saks Global, joining from Tailored Brands, Inc., where she served as executive vice president and chief financial officer since 2021. Notably, Richardson spent the majority of her career, 15 years, at NMG, holding various finance leadership roles of increasing responsibility.

Marc Metrick, CEO of Saks Global Operating Group, expressed his confidence in the appointment, stating, "With her deep background in both luxury retail and finance, Brandy is the right leader to drive Saks Global's financial performance as we execute on our ambitious transformation strategy and capitalize on the significant growth opportunity within the luxury market."

Metrick further acknowledged the contributions of the outgoing interim CFO, adding, "Mark has provided critical direction to develop and implement our finance strategy following the NMG acquisition, positioning us to meet our commitments and execute on our strategic plans. He has brought valuable leadership to Saks Global, and we are grateful for his stewardship during this transformational time."

Richardson will join Saks Global's Dallas-based team and will be a part of the Saks Global Management Team, reporting directly to Marc Metrick.

Brandy Richardson also commented on her new role, stating, "Saks Global is poised to shape the future of luxury retail and I'm thrilled to join this forward-thinking team. My years with NMG were foundational to my career, and I'm energized by the opportunity to return to luxury retail as part of Saks Global during this incredibly exciting time for the company."