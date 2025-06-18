Sally Beauty Holdings elects Max Rangel to Board of Directors

Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH), the owner and distributor of beauty and hair brands Sally Beauty, Wella, and Matrix, has announced the appointment of Max Rangel to its Board of Directors with immediate effect.

“I am honored to join the Board at such an exciting moment in Sally Beauty Holdings’ strategic journey,” said Rangel on his new appointment. “The Company has made meaningful progress in reimagining the customer experience and scaling digital capabilities, and I am excited to contribute my skill sets and perspectives to help accelerate growth and innovation and drive shareholder value.”

Rangel, an industry veteran who currently serves as CEO and global president of Spin Master Corporation, will serve on the nominating, governance, and corporate responsibility committee, as well as the compensation and talent committee of the board.

“We are very pleased to have Max join our Board of Directors and bring his C-suite experience and industry expertise gained from more than three decades at consumer goods companies, including Procter & Gamble, The Hershey Company, and S.C. Johnson & Son,” said Diana Ferguson, chair of SBH’s board, in a statement.

“Max is a seasoned executive with experience driving operational excellence along with brand transformation, innovative marketing, and growth across leading global companies. We look forward to benefiting from his views and insights as the Sally Beauty Holdings team continues to focus on advancing our strategic initiatives and delivering profitable growth.”

Following Rangel’s appointment, SBH now consists of ten directors, nine of which are entirely independent.