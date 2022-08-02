Sally Beauty Holdings taps three new independent directors

Sally Beauty Holdings has appointed three new independent directors to its board.

Rachel R. Bishop is the president of Hefty Tableware at Reynolds Consumer Products. Earlier in her career, she was GVP of retail development and global merchandising at The Walgreen Co, and spent eight years at McKinsey & Company.

Jeffrey Boyer is currently the chief operating officer of Fossil Group. Previously, he served as chief financial officer at various companies, including Pier 1 Imports, Tuesday Morning, and Michaels Stores.

Lawrence Molloy is the chief financial officer of Sprouts Farmers Market. Earlier in her career, he served as CFO at companies including Under Armour and Petsmart, and served as a senior adviser at Roark Capital Group.

“On behalf of my fellow directors, we are very pleased to welcome Rachel, Jeff and Chip to the Sally Beauty Holdings’ board,” chair Bob McMaster said in a statement.

He said the three new appointments “enhance our expertise across retail operations, strategy, finance and we look forward to benefiting from their insights and fresh perspectives”.