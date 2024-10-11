Salomon hires global PR & communications director at Chanel
Salomon has a new head of PR and Communications. The French sportswear company has appointed Anne-Laure Nicod as global PR & communications director , Salomon announced on Friday. In her new role, which she will be based at the company’s headquarters in Annecy, France, Nicod will lead Salomon’s global communications efforts. Nicod succeeds Tim Sweeney, who is leaving the brand after more than eight years.
In her role, she will lead PR and social media strategies, driving awareness of the brand’s products, athlete partnerships and key initiatives, with the mission of expanding the brand’s reach, the announcement said.
“Anne-Laure is a strong addition to our global brand team, with a unique profile that is tailor-made for this role,” said Scott Mellin, global chief brand officer at Salomon. “Salomon is experiencing steady growth and I am confident that Anne-Laure is the right person to develop the communications strategy that will help us bring the brand to new communities around the world.”
Nicod joins the Alpine brand from Chanel, where she served for almost four years as global content & social media director at Chanel Fragrance & Beauty. There, she helped restructure the brand’s social media ecosystem, develop the combined strategy of earned, owned and paid media and expand the organic presence on the platforms.
She also worked on the launch of major campaigns such as N°1 de Chanel, Bleu de Chanel and 31 le Rouge, as well as events such as the Parisian exhibition “Le Grand Numéro de Chanel”. Before that, she worked for more than 15 years in various advertising agencies.
This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.DE. It was translated to English using an AI tool called Genesis and edited by Rachel Douglass..
FashionUnited uses AI language tools to speed up translating (news) articles and proofread the translations to improve the end result. This saves our human journalists time they can spend doing research and writing original articles. Articles translated with the help of AI are checked and edited by a human desk editor prior to going online. If you have questions or comments about this process email us at info@fashionunited.com