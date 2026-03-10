Salomon North America strengthens leadership team with appointment of Laura Stauth

French mountain sports brand Salomon has announced the appointment of Laura Stauth as senior vice president of sales for its North American division, effective March 9, 2026. Stauth joins the company from VF Corporation owned brand Vans, where she most recently held the position of vice president of sales.

In her previous role, Stauth was responsible for leading the Americas wholesale strategy, focusing on growth and transformation across the marketplace. At Salomon, she will oversee the North American softgoods sales organization with a mandate to expand wholesale partnerships and increase investment in specialty retail.

The appointment aims to accelerate the performance-led business of the brand across footwear, apparel, and accessories. Stauth joins the leadership team during a period of strategic talent acquisition intended to support the rapid expansion of the brand.

Executive team expansion supports long-term growth

The arrival of Stauth follows two other high-profile appointments made by the brand in late 2025. Aaron Sullivan joined as vice president of digital experience and e-commerce in July 2025, followed by LeeAnn Fallon, who was appointed vice president of retail for Salomon North America in September 2025.

Salomon president of the Americas, Steve Doolan, stated that Stauth, Sullivan, and Fallon bring a combination of strategic vision and operational excellence. Doolan noted that their collective expertise in wholesale, retail, and e-commerce will be instrumental in elevating retail partnerships and driving growth across all product categories.

The brand is currently experiencing momentum in several sectors, including gravel and trail running, winter sports, and its sportstyle line. This executive investment is designed to support long-term objectives, including premium distribution and enhanced go-to-market alignment.

Focus on specialty retail and technical excellence

Stauth expressed her enthusiasm for joining the French label, citing the commitment of the brand to innovation and performance. She indicated that her focus would be on building partnerships that honor the heritage of the company while pursuing future ambitions in the marketplace.

The North American strategy for Salomon remains centered on maintaining leadership in performance-driven categories. By strengthening its executive team, the brand reinforces its commitment to scaling its operations responsibly while serving athletes who require technical excellence.

Based in the French Alps, Salomon continues to operate its primary design activities out of the Annecy Design Center.