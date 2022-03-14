Salvatore Ferragamo appoints new creative director, Maximilian Davis

Italian luxury brand Salvatore Ferragamo has announced it will be welcoming Maximilian Davis as its new creative director, effective March 16.

The Manchester-born designer and London College of Fashion graduate founded his eponymous brand in 2020, immediately garnering international recognition. Davis bases his inspiration around his Trinidadian-Jamaican roots, resulting in a culturally hybrid point of view seen through his work.

In a statement, Salvatore Ferragamo CEO, Marco Gobbetti, said he was “delighted” to welcome Davis to the team, adding: “The clarity of his vision together with the level of execution and his powerful aesthetic make him one of the most brilliant talents of his generation.”

Gobbetti continued: “Through his lens of contemporary sensibility, he will write a new, exciting chapter for this house built on a heritage of creativity, craftsmanship, sophistication and outstanding human values.”

Davis also stated he was “deeply honoured” to be joining the Ferragamo house and was “grateful for the opportunity to build on the rich and profound heritage of the house”.