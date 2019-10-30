Sam Fischer to join Burberry's board of directors

Burberry Group plc has announced that Sam Fischer has been appointed to the board as a Non-Executive Director and member of the remuneration and nomination committees, with effect from November 1, 2019.

Commenting on Fischer’s appointment to the board, Gerry Murphy, Burberry Group’s Chairman, said in a statement: “Sam’s experience and first-hand knowledge of leading iconic heritage premium brands will be a huge asset to Burberry as we grow our business in key Asian markets.”

Fischer, the company said, is currently President, Greater China & Asia Pacific at Diageo plc and is also a member of its global executive committee. Since joining Diageo in 2007, Fischer has held several senior roles including managing director of Greater China and managing director for South East Asia. Prior to Diageo, Sam held a number of commercial and general management roles at Colgate-Palmolive.

Picture:Facebook/Burberry