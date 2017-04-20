Sandra Harris to replace Martin Schneider as VF’s new CIO

VF Corporation’s Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Martin Schneider has announced his plans to retire at the end of 2017. The company said, Sandra Harris, Vice President, Global Business Technology, will succeed Schneider as Vice President & CIO, effective January 1, 2018.

“Martin led VF’s Global Business Technology organization for more than 11 years, a period of tremendous business growth for VF and transformational change in retail through the rise of e-commerce and mobile shopping,” said Scott Roe, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer in a statement, adding, “He and his teams successfully managed numerous large-scale projects that enabled VF and our brands to navigate rapid technological changes, while also ensuring that our associates have the tools and resources to work anywhere in the world.”

Sandra Harris to replace Schneider as the new CIO

Sandra Harris will work closely with Schneider throughout the rest of 2017 to ensure the successful transition of responsibilities. Harris also has been appointed to VF’s Senior Leadership Team.

VF said, Harris, an eight-year veteran of VF, previously served as Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, global supply chain, shared services, and direct-to-consumer for VF. She has deep and diverse finance and business experience, and has been a key member of VF’s global business technology leadership team.

Harris joined VF after 11 years in the construction products industry, with Wilsonart International where she was responsible for the information technology organization and held various leadership roles within finance and accounting. She began her career in public accounting with Deloitte & Touche.

“Sandra brings an excellent balance of technology, finance and business acumen to the CIO position,” added Roe.

Picture:Timberland website