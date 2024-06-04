Sarah Crockett to join as DSW’s chief marketing officer

Designer Brands has named Sarah Crockett to the role of chief marketing officer (CMO) of DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse effective June 6, 2024.

Reporting to DSW President Laura Denk, Crockett will be responsible for overseeing the planning, development and execution of all marketing and advertising initiatives for the company’s nearly 500 US store locations and e-commerce channel, DSW.com.

The company said in a statement that her mandate includes furthering the implementation of comprehensive marketing strategies that enhance DSW's brand awareness, drive customer engagement and ensure consistent brand messaging.

"The enthusiasm in the business has led to a spark of transformation, of which I'm eager to contribute towards through my vision and passion in elevating our brands to new heights and inspire change in the world of footwear," said Crockett commenting on her new role.

The company added that Crockett joins a leadership team led by Designer Brands CEO Doug Howe. She will be influential in promoting Designer Brands' Step Ahead Plan to advance the company's strategic priorities of putting customers first, while being product obsessed and transformation-focused.

Crockett most recently served as global chief marketing officer at Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NSP) where she oversaw global product development, research and development, and category positioning in addition to leadership for their two banner brands, Nature's Sunshine and Synergy Worldwide.

"Sarah’s leadership and vision will be instrumental in advancing DSW's presence and narrative, connecting with our customers in meaningful ways. With her efforts, we look forward to enhancing our customer engagement and further solidifying DSW's position as a leader in the footwear industry," added Denk.

Prior to NSP, she was global chief marketing officer for Williamson-Dickie Mfg. Co. (Dickies) and subsequently held the role of chief marketing officer at Backcountry.com (Backcountry) and Burton Snowboards (Burton). She also has held leadership positions at other specialty retail brands including Lucky Brand, Vans and REI.

Crockett currently sits on the board of directors for Rumpl, a sustainable and versatile outdoor blanket brand, and Stance, a sock, underwear and t-shirt brand.