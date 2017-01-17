Sarah Rutson leaves Net-a-Porter

Sarah Rutson has left her position as vice-president of global buying at Net-a-Porter, after two years in the role. Rutson, who was hired in 2014 by founder Natalie Massenet ahead of the site's merger with Yoox, confirmed that she was stepping down from her role on her Instagram.

On the image-sharing platform, Rutson captioned a photo with her buying team: “@netaporter thank you my amazing amazing buying team #best in the world. Too many to mention you are all stars a huge huge thank you…#bestbrandintheworld and so proud to have been part of it. Time for some #lifebalance for me now for a few months.”

She also thanked Federico Marchetti, founder of Yoox and current chief executive of Yoox Net-a-Porter, as well as Net-a-Porter president Alison Loehnis.

Rutson who has served as the unofficial face of the luxury e-commerce giant also announced on Instagram that the reason she was leaving was to focus on her family: “It’s been an amazing two years and a long week of goodbyes here. But really time for my family and daughter to be my front row for now.”

Following her departure, Net-a-Porter said: “We would like to thank Sarah for the passion and dedication she has shown to Net-a-porter. During her tenure, our product selection has remained a key differentiator, providing our global customers with the best curated edit of the season’s most covetable collections. She leaves behind a very talented buying team who will continue to deliver exciting growth for the business.”

Rutson joined Net-a-Porter from Hong Kong-based retailer Lane Crawford, where she served as its fashion director for 21 years.