Saucony appoints former Nike executive Wendy Kula as CMO

Saucony has named Wendy Kula as chief marketing officer as the brand looks to strengthen its position across performance running and lifestyle categories.

Kula joins the company from Nike, where she most recently served as vice president of women’s brand marketing for North America. During her time at the US sportswear giant, she led campaigns across running, training and sport.

Prior to Nike, Kula held senior marketing positions at Aerie and Mission, focusing on community-led and inclusive brand campaigns. Saucony, owned by Wolverine World Wide, said the appointment supports its ongoing focus on global brand growth and consumer engagement.

In a statement, president of Saucony. Rob Griffiths, commented: “Wendy is a modern brand leader who understands how to build relevance with today’s runner while honoring what makes a performance brand credible.

“She brings a strong point of view on culture, community, and storytelling, along with the ability to translate insight into action. Her leadership will be instrumental as we continue to evolve Saucony while staying rooted in running.”