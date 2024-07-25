Savage X Fenty appoints new chief marketing officer

Rihanna’s lingerie label Savage X Fenty has announced the appointment of Vanessa Wallace as its new chief marketing officer, a role she will take up from her base in Los Angeles and for which she will report to CEO Hillary Super.

In the position, Wallace has been tasked with overseeing brand and product marketing, as well as media, creative, membership and global communications.

On the appointment, Super said in a release: "Vanessa is an exceptionally talented marketer with the deep experience and insight to drive cultural conversations and connect with consumers.

"With her innovative ideas and mastery of bold storytelling, she will build upon our success and help scale Savage X Fenty to a global audience."

Wallace joins the company following a 19-year tenure at Nike, where she had spent her last six years leading Jordan Brand marketing in North America. During this time, she was credited with launching the Women’s Collective and establishing the Black Community Commitment, among other notable feats.

She is described by Savage X Fenty as having an “impressive track record of driving brand strength and revenue growth through authentic and innovative storytelling”, skills the company is hoping to leverage in its pursuit of future growth.

It was this task that had been laid into the hands of Super back in June 2023, when she was appointed to the helm position after Rihanna stepped down to take a back seat as executive chair. At the time of her exit, the singer-turned-entrepreneur said that the company was planning to “continue to expand in ways that always connect with the consumer”.