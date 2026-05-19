Savannah Friedkin Jewelry appoints new chief executive officer

Savannah Friedkin Jewelry has named former La Perla executive Morgan P. Richardson as its new chief executive officer, ahead of its planned international expansion.

Richardson joins the company with luxury merchandising and consumer expertise. Most recently, she served as president and chief commercial officer at jewellery brand Stephanie Gottlieb. Prior to that, she was president of the Americas at La Perla, where she led a successful restructuring of the US entity. Other leadership roles were at Oscar de la Renta, Barney's and Bloomingdale's.

Commenting on the appointment, Savannah Friedkin, founder and chief creative officer, said in a statement: "Finding the right person to lead Savannah Friedkin Jewelry meant finding someone who sees what I see: that you can make something truly beautiful and hold it to an uncompromising ethical standard - without sacrificing quality.

"Morgan embraces that instinctively, and I am excited to build something together that reflects that belief."

Richardson has been brought on to oversee the commercial, operational and financial architecture of the jewellery business, and will work closely with Friedkin to “protect the integrity of her original creative vision”. The brand is also actively building out its New York-based executive team to scale the brand globally.

"I'm joining with a tremendous optimism about the future. The clarity and strength of Savannah's distinct point of view, combined with her designs, which achieve an unmistakable balance of boldness and elegance, are what drew me to this role," added Richardson. "I feel incredibly energised by this opportunity to build on the success of a house with true originality in today's luxury landscape."

The jewellery brand was founded in 2024 by Friedkin to offer timeless, modern heirlooms that celebrate individuality, sustainable craftsmanship, and everyday luxury. The brand is part of The Friedkin Group, a Houston-based privately held family enterprise whose portfolio includes Auberge Collection, Everton FC, AS Roma, Imperative Entertainment, 30West, and Neon.

Savannah Friedkin Jewelry is currently available online and through its exclusive boutique in Aspen.