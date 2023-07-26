Savile Row tailor Edward Sexton passes away at 80

Celebrated Savile Row tailor and fashion designer Edward Sexton has died at the age of 80.

Regarded as a master of his work, the British tailor had an illustrious career that spanned over seven decades. A figurehead of London’s cultural zeitgeist throughout the 20th century, Sexton has worked with ‘60s icons and contemporary stars alike.

Co-owned with fellow cutter Tommy Nutter, Sexton opened Nutters of Savile Row in 1969, where he created custom suits for the likes of the Beatles, Twiggy, Elton John, as well as a number of British officials in the surrounding London scene. The business marked both the street’s first store opening in 100 years as well as a revolutionary transition in his career.

The duo developed a signature silhouette that featured a waisted, flared jacket with distinct wide lapels, which was a creative departure from Sexton’s years of private tailoring.

After leaving Savile Row in 1990, Sexton operated on an appointment-only basis, and has notably cut ensembles Harry Styles and Adam Lambert in recent years.

Sexton's bespoke work is forever immortalised in popular iconography, from Mick and Bianca Jagger’s wedding photos to the album cover of Abbey Road.