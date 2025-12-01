Savills bolsters EMEA retail advisory capabilities

International real estate advisor Savills has appointed David Close as director of EMEA retail tenant representation as it seeks to strengthen its global retail advisory capabilities.

Close, who has more than 20 years of experience advising global brands across European markets, will join the company this month. He was most recently with CBRE’s retail tenant advisory team and has worked with a wide range of international retail brands from Asia, North America and Europe on their flagship expansion strategies across the EMEA region.

In a statement, Savills said that Close has been instrumental in securing high-profile locations on many of the world’s most prestigious retail streets, including the Champs-Élysées in Paris, Paseo de Gracia in Barcelona, Via Vittorio Emanuele II in Milan, Regent Street, London and Calle Serrano in Madrid, and that he has a “reputation for deep market insight, strategic advisory expertise and exceptional execution across Europe’s prime retail corridors”.

In his new role at Savills, Close will focus on strategically advising global retail brands on their growth in key prime EMEA cities.

Sam Foyle, co-head of prime global retail at Savills, said: “David’s deep-rooted understanding of the European retail landscape, combined with a modern, people-first approach to retailers, aligns seamlessly with our boutique advisory model.

“Having known David for many years, I’ve consistently admired his ability to navigate market nuances. His insight and experience will be invaluable as we continue to grow with agility, purpose and a commitment to doing things differently.”

Commenting on his new role, Close added: “The company is in a fantastic position as a market leader within the retail sector - perfectly placed to service international retailers and to further develop our tenant representation and advisory business across the region. I look forward to contributing to that continued success.”