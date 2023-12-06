Saxx names Tom Berry as CEO

Men’s underwear brand Saxx has named Tom Berry as its new chief executive officer.

Berry, who most recently served as president and chief executive of America for the Danish footwear and leather accessories company Ecco, succeeds Wendy Bennison, who will remain in the business to facilitate a transition period before joining the Saxx board of directors in April 2024.

Dan Galpern, chairman of the Saxx board and partner at Saxx investor TZP Group, said in a statement: "With Tom at the helm and the continued dedication of our team and retail partners, we are heading into an exciting future as we reach more men with innovative, technical and life-changing products.

"Wendy's remarkable achievements, including overseeing a period of significant growth and expansion, will leave a lasting mark on Saxx's success, and we look forward to welcoming her onto the Saxx board."

Berry has a background in the high-performance consumer goods space, prior to working at Ecco, he held leadership roles at premium brands, including Levi Strauss & Co, Tecnica, Salomon and The North Face.

Commenting on his new role, Berry said: "It's a true privilege to succeed Wendy and join a category leader and innovator. The Saxx team has introduced countless men to Saxx's life-changing underwear; but the reality is that the opportunity is so much larger as more men realise the benefits of taking care of themselves."

Saxx, the creator of the pouch underwear category with the patented BallPark Pouch, is currently the number one men's single-pack boxer brief brand in the US. It sells 10 pairs of underwear each minute with a 93 percent customer repurchase intent. Saxx also offers swimwear, activewear, and sleepwear.