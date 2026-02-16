SCAD President Paula Wallace awarded France’s Chevalier dans l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres

Paula Wallace, founder and president of the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD), has been awarded the title of Chevalier dans l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French Ministry of Culture. The honor, one of France’s highest cultural distinctions, recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to the arts and cultural exchange.

Wallace received the insignia during a ceremony held February 11 at Villa Albertine headquarters in New York City. The Order of Arts and Letters, established in 1957, acknowledges artistic influence and efforts that strengthen cultural dialogue in France and internationally.

The recognition highlights Wallace’s long-standing leadership in creative education and her role in expanding SCAD’s international presence, particularly through SCAD Lacoste in Provence, France. Since the site was donated to the university in 2002, SCAD has restored more than 50 historic buildings in the medieval village of Lacoste, transforming them into academic facilities, galleries and student residences.

Founded by Wallace in 1978, SCAD now enrolls more than 18,500 students from over 100 countries and offers 100 degree programs across locations in Savannah and Atlanta, Georgia; Lacoste, France; and online. The university maintains partnerships across fashion, design, film, architecture and related creative industries.

Wallace has previously received French honors including the Chevalier dans l’Ordre des Palmes Académiques and the Medal of the State of Vaucluse. In 2025, she was also awarded the Presidential Citizens Medal in the United States.

The Chevalier distinction underscores ongoing cultural ties between SCAD and France, particularly in the areas of art, design and higher education.