Scandinavian Heritage strengthens board of directors with Emilia de Poret and Stina Andersson

Scandinavian Heritage has appointed Emilia de Poret and Stina Andersson as new members of its board of directors, according to a statement from Filippa K. The appointments follow the brand's recent acquisition by Oscar Jacobsen. Both brands now operate as sister companies under the holding company, OJ Holding Sweden AB. The new board members will take up their positions with immediate effect.

With the addition of De Poret and Andersson, Scandinavian Heritage aims to enhance the strategic strength of its board. This move supports the next phase of the group's development and the individual growth of Oscar Jacobson and Filippa K. They join representatives from owner Mellby Gård, led by chairman Sven Knutsson; fashion and industry expert Roger Tjernberg; and employee representative Susann Giczi.

Emilia de Poret brings extensive experience at the intersection of fashion, media and brand strategy. She is known for her expertise in brand positioning and consumer behaviour, according to the statement from Filippa K. Stina Andersson is a valuable addition due to her focus on fashion entrepreneurship, sustainability and communication. Additionally, as a family member of Mellby Gård, she represents a long-term ownership perspective on the board.

According to Sven Knutsson, the appointments are closely aligned with the group's ambitions: “Their experience will be of great value in the further development of Oscar Jacobson and Filippa K as independent yet complementary brands.” De Poret calls Oscar Jacobson and Filippa K “two of Sweden's most iconic fashion brands, with a clear identity and timeless quality,” and says she looks forward to contributing to the group's further development.

Andersson adds: “Craftsmanship and responsibility are central. I look forward to applying my experience in sustainability, communication and entrepreneurship to both brands.”

Emilia de Poret Credits: Filippa K

Stina Andersson Credits: Filippa K