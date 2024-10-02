Scarlett Gasque appoints new CEO and president to drive expansion

Lingerie and corsetry brand Scarlett Gasque has appointed Tina Gershoff as its new chief executive and president to drive global expansion.

Gershoff, who has more than two decades of experience in scaling and transforming businesses within the women’s fashion apparel sector, has been brought on to spearhead Scarlett Gasque’s growth initiatives in the US market, enhancing the brand’s footprint in the country, cultivate new business opportunities, and strengthen existing partnerships.

Her extensive background includes serving as president of the Americas at Wolford, where she helped generate a profitable growth path and revitalised the brand’s presence across the region, and as president and an advisory board member at Kirna Zabête, steering the company through strategic transformation. Gershoff also held key roles at Theory and Intermix.

In her new role, Gershoff will work closely with Scarlett Gasque's Canadian founder and creative director, Chloé Rogers, to grow the brand's presence in the US, with Rogers overseeing the brand's strategy to "ensure the continuation of its innovative spirit and dedication to empowering women through fashion".

Lingerie brand Scarlett Gasque targeting US expansion

Gershoff said in a statement: “We complement each other beautifully, with Chloé focused on creative while I focus on commerce. Scarlett Gasque is more than luxury lingerie; we are a unique lifestyle brand, anchoring off the most intimate pieces that lie closest to our body—the natural way of dressing and layering every day.

“Scarlett Gasque is meant to be seen, and the US client is anxiously awaiting our arrival.”

Scarlett Gasque lingerie Credits: Ellen Von Unwerth for Scarlett Gasque

To drive its expansion, Scarlett Gasque is strengthening its online presence to offer a seamless shopping experience to reach a broader audience across the US and globally. This includes interactive features, enhanced customer service, and engaging content that reflects the brand’s unique identity and values.

In addition, in 2025, the brand, known for its bespoke designs, will launch its first-ever ready-to-wear collection to enter the contemporary fashion market with a collection that it states will blend its “signature elegance with modern versatility”.

Commenting on the appointment, Rogers added: “We are thrilled to welcome Tina to the Scarlett Gasque family as our new CEO. Her visionary leadership and deep industry expertise align perfectly with our brand's commitment to quality and style.

“Tina’s passion for empowering women through fashion will be instrumental in driving our mission forward, and I am confident that under her guidance, Scarlett Gasque will continue to flourish and inspire.”