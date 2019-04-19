Schiaparelli parts ways with Bertrand Guyon

Bertrand Guyon is no longer the design director of Schiaparelli, WWD reports.

“The Schiaparelli house is grateful to Bertrand Guyon for his contribution to the haute couture activity of the house, in close collaboration with the creative studio and the atelier of the Place Vendôme house”, said the brand in a statement sent to the American publication.

The French fashion designer joined Schiaparelli from Valentino four years ago and was responsible for launching Schiaparelli’s ready-to-wear and accessories line. Celebrities like Lady Gaga, Tilda Swinton and Céline Dion favored Guyon's designs during his tenure. Prior to working at Schiaparelli and Valentino, Guyon held senior positions at Christian Lacroix and Givenchy.