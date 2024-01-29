Schiaparelli’s Daniel Roseberry to receive NMG’s creative impact award

Daniel Roseberry, the creative director of Schiaparelli, is set to receive the 2024 Neiman Marcus Award for Creative Impact in the Field of Fashion, recognising the designer for his “unrivalled creativity and craftsmanship” at the Italian fashion house.

According to Neiman Marcus, Texas-born Roseberry has bridged the gap between art and fashion, bringing the “whimsical house codes the brand is known for through a modern lens”.

Speaking on the honour, Geoffrey van Raemdonck, CEO of Neiman Marcus Group (NMG) said: "As Schiaparelli's largest partner in the world, NMG is proud to have built a relationship rooted in a shared desire to champion the Maison's extraordinary artistry for the American luxury customer.

"Daniel's distinct vision has ignited unprecedented momentum that has ushered in a new chapter for the storied brand, making him the perfect choice for the 2024 Creative Impact recipient."

Similarly, Roseberry expressed his gratitude for the award in his own statement, calling it an “honour beyond measure”.

He continued: "The fact that Elsa Schiaparelli was also honoured with an award in 1940 only adds a deeper dimension to my gratitude.

“My deepest thanks to Neiman Marcus for their support and their unending loyalty, and to Maison Schiaparelli for following me into the creative unknown season after season. I am forever grateful for this opportunity and for all the beauty we have created together."

The announcement comes shortly after NMG revealed that Maria Grazia Chiuri, creative director of women’s Haute Couture, RTW and accessories for Dior, was to receive the award for Distinguished Service in the Field of Fashion.

The company said it would soon announce the third 2024 class honouree for Innovation in the Field of Fashion, with all recipients to be honoured on March 3 during Paris Fashion Week.