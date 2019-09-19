Schuh appoints new buying director

Schuh has announced the appointment of Nicola Monachello as the company’s new Buying Director with immediate effect. The company said, Monachello will join the existing eight members of the Schuh management team that includes Managing Director, Colin Temple.

“I am absolutely delighted to welcome Nicola to Schuh as our buying director. A proven ability with branded and private label footwear combined with her natural skill set as a great people manager gives me a fantastic new member to the Schuh leadership team,” said Temple in a statement.

The company added that with over 15 years’ experience Monachello brings strong relationships from across the footwear industry as well as demonstrable commercial experience leading category growth and driving online consumption. At Schuh, Monachello will oversee the existing sports, kids, fashion and the company’s own label buying teams while working closely with key brand partners to redefine the buying strategy.

“I am so excited to be joining Schuh and returning to my roots, working for a standalone footwear retailer. Schuh is an iconic high street brand name with amazing potential,” added Monachello.

Monachello’s most recent position was at New Look where she was responsible for leading the footwear strategy. She was previously associated with Faith and Wallis.

Picture:Nicola Monachello via Schuh