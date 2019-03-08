Schuh buying director steps down with immediate effect

Scottish footwear brand Schuh has announced that its buying chief David Spencer has stepped down with immediate effect after 21 years at the company.

Spencer joined the Edinburgh-based company as Men’s Buyer before being promoted to his current role in 2008. In 2011, Spencer took on additional marketing responsibilities and became product and marketing director, a role he held until May 2018, before handing over his marketing remit to the new chief marketing officer, Alice Cleary.

The Scottish footwear retailer hasn’t commented on the reason for Spencer’s resignation.

“We’ve agreed that David will leave the business with immediate effect and we wish him well in any future endeavours,” Schuh managing director Colin Temple said in a statement.

“It is appropriate that we take this opportunity to convey our sincere thanks and respect for David’s efforts and to highlight his part over the last 21 years to the success of the business that we recognise today as Schuh.”