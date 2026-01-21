Schuh names new chief marketing officer

UK footwear retailer Schuh has appointed Laura King as its chief marketing officer, effective immediately.

King has more than 20 years of marketing experience on both brand and agency sides, with a focus on fashion, sports, and youth culture, and has worked at advertising agency Wieden & Kennedy, where she managed the Nike account, and was more recently responsible for brand marketing at retailers Urban Outfitters and Accessorize.

In her new role, King will lead the marketing, creative, visual merchandising, brand partnerships, purpose, PR, talent, and community departments at the footwear retailer.

Colin Temple, president at Schuh, said in a statement: “In an increasingly demanding and fast-paced market, the focus on creating inspiring brand experiences and storytelling for our customers is paramount.

“I am delighted to have Laura as part of my leadership team, bringing deep marketing expertise that will be key to sustaining Schuh's momentum and growth.”

King added: “I am thrilled to step into the chief marketing officer role at Schuh. I’ve always been impressed by its progressive attitude, diverse product range, and best-in-class customer service. My goal is to leverage its unique, values-led culture to drive a truly meaningful connection with the youth audience.”