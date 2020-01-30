Scotch & Soda announces new executive hires

Contemporary clothing label Scotch & Soda is strengthening its executive leadership team with three new hires.

Karis Durmer will serve as CEO Americas, reporting to CEO Frederick Lukoff while based in New York effective April 2020. Durmer will be responsible for operations in North and South America. She joins Scotch & Soda from Altuzarra, where she has held the position of CEO for eight years.

The Amsterdam-based brand has also appointed longtime Stella McCartney veteran Stephane Jaspar as its new chief marketing officer. Jaspar spent 17 years working across PR, marketing, digital and licensing for Stella McCartney before eventually serving as chief marketing officer until March 2019. Most recently, he held the position of chief brand officer with luxury retailer The Webster.

Jaspar will develop and implement all aspects of marketing and communications initiatives worldwide for Scotch & Soda, as well as manage the brand identity and consumer experience.

Scotch & Soda has also hired Ludovic Le Gourrierec for the newly created a new role of chief commercial officer. Previously working in commercial roles for luxury brands including John Galliano, Lanvin, Yves Saint Laurent and Stella McCartney, Le Gourrierec will be responsible for retail, wholesale, ecommerce and franchise across all regions, except for the Americas, as chief commercial officer.

Both Jaspar and Le Gourrierec will be based in Amsterdam and report directly to Lukoff.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Karis, Stephane and Ludovic to the team, and to have their experience and expertise now part of the Scotch & Soda family, making them an important addition to our talented and passionate team as it enters a new phase of development with many exciting projects coming up," Lukoff said in a statement.

"The brand is uniquely positioned across the industry to deliver on the promise of the spirit and the liberal values of Amsterdam based on tolerance, freedom and individuality. The city is way ahead of its times and those values are important today, particularly in a world where they are under attack.”

Picture:Facebook/Scotch & Soda