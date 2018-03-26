Scotch & Soda appoints Ralph Rijks its new CMO

Fashion label Scotch & Soda has appointed Ralph Rijks as the company’s Chief Marketing Officer. The company said, as a member of the management team, Rijks will lead the marketing department to further grow the brand’s presence.

“I am pleased to welcome Ralph to Scotch & Soda. Over the past 10 years Ralph has held various senior marketing positions, most recently as senior vice president of Heineken USA, the company’s largest market, based in New York. With Ralph part of the Scotch family, we look forward to growing our business further,” said Dirk-Jan Stoppelenburg, CEO, Scotch & Soda in a statement commenting on Rijks’ appointment.

“I know Scotch & Soda as a much-loved Amsterdam brand with a worldly mindset. I look forward to working with the teams to communicate the free-thinking spirit of this rich brand to its growing, global fan base,” added Rijks.

Amsterdam-based Scotch & Soda has over 190 stores, and also enjoys presence in over 8000 doors including global department stores and independents as well as online platform Scotch-soda.com.

Picture:Facebook/Scotch & Soda