Seasalt appoints new chief financial officer

British clothing and lifestyle brand Seasalt, based in Cornwall, has named Louise Couch as its new chief financial officer (CFO).

In a statement, Seasalt said that Couch brings “a wealth of valuable industry experience gained through working with fast-paced consumer and tech businesses,” and will join the Seasalt executive board.

As CFO, Couch will be responsible for the company’s financial decision-making, leading the development and delivery of the brand’s overall business strategy and contributing to Seasalt’s global expansion.

Couch formerly held senior roles in investment banking at JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley, where she focused on the retail sector, and most recently spent three years as senior director of international financial planning and analysis at Peloton Interactive.

At Seasalt, she will report directly to chief executive officer Paul Hayes.

Commenting on the appointment, Hayes said: “I’m delighted to welcome Louise to Seasalt. Her appointment marks a significant strengthening of our senior leadership team.

“Her extensive knowledge and experience, particularly in international markets, will be invaluable as we continue to develop our long-term strategy to support our growth ambitions.”

Couch added: “I’m delighted to be taking on this opportunity at Seasalt, joining the team at an incredibly exciting time in the brand’s domestic and international expansion.

“Seasalt is a fantastic success story, with such a strong heritage, and I’m very much looking forward to being on board to define and deliver the next stages of growth.”