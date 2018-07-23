Secoo Appoints Federica Marchionni as CEO

Secoo Holdings Limited has announced the appointment of Federica Marchionni as Secoo International chief executive officer and chief strategy officer of Secoo Group, reporting directly to Richard Li, chairman and CEO of Secoo Group. Marchionni will be tasked with further strengthening the positioning of Secoo in China as an iconic multi-platform and boost its international expansion.

In a statement, Li said, "We are excited to have Ms. Marchionni joining Secoo. She is a visionary business leader with a broad global experience in a variety of industries, geographies and channels, who is passionate about people, customers and results. Ms. Marchionni and I embrace the same values and vision to lead Secoo to become an internationally recognized iconic multiplatform, bringing the best products and services to our customers around the globe. Her extensive experience in international operations, luxury and retail - both online and offline - as well as her deep network of relationships across fashion, consumer markets, premium lifestyle industries, will be a tremendous asset to Secoo. Ms. Marchionni's appointment marks a milestone for Secoo in pursuing our vision in building a global high-end service benchmark."

In a statement, Marchionni said "It is remarkable what Secoo has been able to achieve in past few years and I have a deep admiration for its Founder, Mr. Li, and the team. Mr. Li's entrepreneurial skills and commitment to customers and his team, helped Secoo achieved approximately 20 million registered members in China, 3,000 brands and more than 300,000 SKU's offering. I expect to contribute my management and marketing knowledge and skills to Secoo's international expansion strategy. China is a highly competitive e-Commerce and retail market with an increasing demand, and I see opportunities abound to increase Secoo's positioning and market share. We will strive to provide Secoo's premium consumers with unique experience at Secoo's platform and I am thrilled with this opportunity to help Secoo become an iconic international multiplatform."

Marchionni started her career in the tech industry working for global players including Samsung, Phillips, and Ericsson with progressive leadership roles in sales and marketing. Before moving to the U.S., she held a position as senior vice president at Ferrari overseeing the business unit which generated a significant portion of the company's worldwide sales. She also worked at Dolce & Gabbana for more than a decade, most recently as their President for USA. Most recently, Ms. Marchionni was the CEO and Board Director of a NASDAQ listed online retailer, Lands' End, where she infuse innovation at all levels. She graduated summa cum laude from La Sapienza University of Rome with a Master's Degree in business administration.