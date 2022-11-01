Selfridges buying and merchandising director to exit

Sebastian Manes, the buying and merchandising director for women’s, kids, accessories, beauty, food and restaurants at Selfridges, is leaving the business.

Manes joined the luxury department store chain in 2004 as senior buyer for ladies accessories before being promoted to his current role in 2011.

He is leaving the business at the end of the year and joining luxury US brand Chrome Hearts, WWD reports.

Manes will be succeeded on an interim basis by Andrew Keith, Selfridges’ managing director.

In separate news, Laura Weir will join Selfridges in January as creative director.

Weir has worked as a journalist at a number of publications including British Vogue and The Sunday Times.

This is the latest in a slew of changes at Selfridges in recent months after its takeover by Thailand’s Central Group and Austrian-based property company Signa Holding was completed in August.