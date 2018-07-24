Senior Deloitte executive Cathleen Benko joins Nike’s board of directors

Nike Inc. has announced the appointment of Cathleen Benko to its board of directors. Benko, the company said, is Vice Chairman and Managing Principal of Deloitte LLP.

“Cathy’s proven leadership in advising the world’s most influential technology companies will be a tremendous benefit to Nike’s digital transformation,” said Mark Parker, Chairman, President and CEO of Nike Inc. in a statement.

A former leader in Deloitte’s “Digital Giants” practice, Benko, the company added, has guided several highly-respected global businesses in driving transformational efforts critical to creating shareholder value. Appointed Deloitte Consulting’s first global e-business leader and subsequently serving as its technology sector leader, Benko was instrumental in positioning the firm’s services and capability development for the post-internet marketplace. She subsequently went on to serve as Deloitte’s first chief talent officer.

Nike further said in the statemen that as the leader of Deloitte’s award-winning women’s initiative and broader inclusion focus, Benko led vanguard efforts that spurred innovation in diversity. She currently also serves as a member of Catalyst’s board of advisors and chairs the HBS Advisory Council.

Picture crdit:Cathleen Benko via Nike