Senreve appoints chief operating officer and new board members

Luxury handbag brand Senreve has named Jenny Oh as its new chief operating officer, effective November 11, alongside the appointment of two new board members.

Oh, who boasts more than 14 years of luxury and e-commerce leadership joins Senreve from Cult Gaia, where she also served as chief operating officer. Prior to that Oh was president of Haney by Mary Alice Haney and senior director of international at The RealReal.

In addition, as of November 1, industry veterans Fran Della Badia and William (Bill) McComb formally joined the company’s board of directors.

Badia, former president of Coach North America, and current president of AM Retail, the GIII subsidiary that operates stores and websites for DKNY and Karl Lagerfeld Paris, will work closely with Senreve’s executive team where she will assist with global expansion and direct-to-consumer growth.

While McComb, the former chief executive officer of Liz Claiborne, Inc., who notably led the company’s turnaround efforts including its transition in name to Kate Spade and Company, will bring his experience of leading retail, e-commerce and global expansion to the board.

The major updates to the digitally native handbag brand’s leadership team come ahead of its 4 year anniversary on November 16.

Image: Senreve Facebook