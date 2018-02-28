Sequential Brands Groups appoints new CFO

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. has announced the appointment of Peter Lops as Chief Financial Officer. The company said, Lops joins Sequential from Viacom Media Networks, where he served as the chief financial officer and chief operating officer for the distribution and business development division. In this position, the company added, Lops will be responsible for the company's financial operations and he assumes the role from president and interim CFO Andrew Cooper, who will continue to serve as President.

Announcing the appointment, the company’s CEO Karen Murray said in a press release: "Peter has a robust skill set, including extensive public company experience in finance and operations. His background as well as his deep understanding of the licensing business, makes him a great addition to the team. We’re thrilled to have him join us.”

Lops brings with him 20 years of financial and operational experience in the licensing business. In his most recent role at Viacom, he was an integral part of the leadership team that delivered industry leading double-digit growth for nine consecutive years. Prior to that, he served as senior vice president of financial planning and analysis of Viacom Media Networks. Before joining Viacom, Lops was vice president of finance for Fox Television Stations, Inc.

For nine years, he held financial roles at the National Football League serving as vice president of financial planning and analysis, finance director and controller. Early in his career, he worked at Andersen LLP, where he led the IPO of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia.