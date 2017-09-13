Sequential names Carolyn D'Angelo President of home

Sequential Brands Group has appointed Carolyn D'Angelo as President of home reporting, directly to CEO Karen Murray. The company said, D'Angelo will oversee the company's brands in its home division, which include Martha Stewart, Emeril Lagasse, and Linens N' Things.

"Carolyn has an established track record of building some of the best brands in home. She is smart, strategic, and brings with her a depth of knowledge and experience in the licensing business. She is a huge asset to our company and I'm thrilled to have her as part of our executive team," said Karen Murray, CEO of Sequential Brands Group in a media release.

Carolyn D'Angelo joins as President of home at Sequential

Before joining Sequential, the company added, D'Angelo spent 10 years at Iconix Brand Group, where she joined to start the home division of the brand management company. She eventually took on more responsibility and became executive vice president of brand management for the women's and home divisions, overseeing sixteen brands in the portfolio. Prior to that, she was senior vice president of Ralph Lauren home and corporate marketing at Westpoint Home, where she managed the team responsible for the successful Ralph Lauren bed and bath business.

D'Angelo has also served as senior vice president of marketing and licensing at Waverly Lifestyle Group and was credited with creating the first licensed program using the archives of Waverly's design library.

"When I think about the most iconic home brand in the marketplace, Martha Stewart immediately comes to mind. With my experience and relationships in the space, I want to unlock the many growth opportunities that exist for the brand," added D'Angelo to the statement.

Early in D'Angelo's career, she served as VP, general manager of the Disney division at Springs Industries, where she led a team that grew the bed and bath licensing business for many of Disney's film and character properties. She has a BBA and MBA from Pace University and is currently adjunct Professor at the Fashion Institute of Technology and a member of its Home Products Advisory Board.

Picture:Facebook/Martha Stuart