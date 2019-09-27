Seraphine names new CEO

Maternity wear brand Seraphine has promoted David Williams from chief operating officer to chief executive officer. Williams, previously a director at Asos, was instrumental in the company's growth during the first half of the year with a 30 percent increase in sales. He takes over for Seraphine founder Cécile Reinaud.

“It’s an honor to take over the reins of Seraphine from Cécile who has been an inspiration to us all," said Williams in a statement. "Our business is now an extremely slick operation – from design through to production and fulfilment, always with the customer at the centre. Our growth continues to accelerate, particularly ecommerce which has grown over 40 percent in the first half of this year."

He added that, "We have a brand and product that is highly relevant to our target customer and a proven ability to launch new markets quickly and efficiently, using digital marketing to drive high growth at low risk through a combination of expert targeting and fantastic content. Whether it be driving further growth in existing markets or launching into new ones, we’re just getting started."

In a statement, Reinaud said, "I am delighted to be handing over to David who has led the Seraphine team to grow at a fast pace whilst continuing to deliver great profits for our shareholders. David has overseen the opening of new international markets and has strengthened our ecommerce business significantly, making Seraphine the most well-known maternity brand internationally.”