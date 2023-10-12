Serena Williams to receive the Fashion Icon Award at CFDA Fashion Awards

Tennis star Serena Williams will receive the Fashion Icon Award at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards presented by Amazon Fashion, marking the first athlete to win the prestigious award.

The awards ceremony and gala dinner will take place at the American Museum of Natural History in New York on November 6.

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) said that Williams is being honoured for her “lifelong passion for design,” which led her to attend fashion school between winning Grand Slam tournaments.

In 2018, Williams launched her own clothing line, S by Serena, designed to empower people to look and feel their absolute best, and in 2019, introduced her eponymous jewellery line inspired by strong, confident women to celebrate life’s authentic milestones.

Thom Browne, chairman of the CFDA, said in a statement: "Serena is one of the most inspiring people in the world… a true individual… she is an icon of the sports world… representing greatness on the highest level... bringing fashion to another world… for another audience… always staying true to herself, both on and off the court… a perfect combination of our worlds... the ultimate example of individuality in everything she does…Serena is a true fashion icon.”

On the honour, Williams said: “Ever since I was a little girl, I’ve used fashion as an outlet to express myself - fashion gave me the confidence to step on the court and own who I was, and where I knew I was going. My dream of owning my own brand, S by Serena, has become a reality and throughout my career, I have been blessed to collaborate with the most established designers and the most exciting up-and-coming creatives.

“I have had so much fun learning my style and allowing it to change as my life has evolved, but I’ve always held one thing true - fashion is for everyone, no matter your size, race, or income. I am incredibly honoured to be receiving the prestigious Fashion Icon Award from the CFDA, an organisation whose work I have long admired and to stand among style icons I have always looked up to.”

The Fashion Icon Award has previously been won by the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Naomi Campbell, Beyoncé, Pharrell Williams and Rihanna.