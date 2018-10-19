Serge Ruffieux dismissed from Carven after Icicle acquisition

Serge Ruffieux will no longer be Carven’s creative director, following the label’s acquisition by Chinese apparel company Icicle . The 4.2 million euro deal covers job contracts for 72 out of 73 employees -- all but Ruffieux, according to the document approved by the Paris commercial court, obtained by American fashion news publication WWD.

“We recognize Serge Ruffieux’s great talent but we need time to evaluate the situation and make decisions that are the most appropriate to accompany the relaunching of Carven notably for what concerns creative direction and style”, Icicle said in a statement.

Ruffieux joined Carven in January 2017, after the departure of design duo Alexis Martial and Adrien Caillaudaud. Prior to working at Carven, Ruffieux was head designer of Christian Dior’s women’s ready-to-wear collections and couture studios. He worked at Dior for 10 years.

Photo: courtesy of Carven