Serge Ruffieux takes over as the new Creative Director of Carven

Serge Ruffieux is joining as the new Creative Director of Carven, reports Vogue. Starting February 1, 2017, Ruffieux will look after all women’s ready-to-wear and accessories lines. The company announced that his debut collection for Carven would be launched during the Resort 2018 season this spring.

Ruffieux along with his partner, Lucie Meier led Dior’s women’s collections design team under Raf Simons and also produced the interim fall 2016, resort 2017, and fall and spring 2016 Haute Couture collections for the coveted design house, after Simon’s departure in October 2015. Prior to Dior, the Swiss-born Ruffieux was associated with Sonia Rykiel and also served at Moschino, the report adds.

He steps into the role vacated by designers Alexis Martial and Adrien Caillaudaud, who departed Carven in October 2016. Carven was bought over by Hong-Kong-based Bluebell luxury group in May 2016. The brand stopped producing its men's line later in July 2016.

Photo: Carven