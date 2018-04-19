Shahnila Rashid to quit as commercial director of House of Fraser

Department store chain House of Fraser is seeing many senior executive changes in the recent past. The latest to move out of the UK retailer, owned by China’s Sanpower, is Shahnila Rashid, commercial director of the company.

While there is no official announcement regarding her exit, the company’s spokesperson confirmed that House of Fraser has made some changes to a handful of teams delegating new responsibilities and accountabilities at leadership levels as the company goes ahead with the transformation and Rashid’s exit is a result of this change.

In February, The Telegraph reported that the company has brought investment bank Rothschild on board as it looks at refinancing its debt package after the retailer’s disappointing festive sales.

Picture:House of Fraser image library