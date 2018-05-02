Shaun Wills joins M&S as Interim Finance Director

Marks and Spencer Plc (M&S) spokesperson has confirmed the appointment of Shaun Wills as the Interim Finance Director for clothing and home.

According to Wills’ LinkedIn profile, he holds over 25 years of experience in the retail sector across various companies. Apart from finance, he has led operations in e-commerce, IT, logistics, strategy and business development, merchandising, HR and legal during his tenure.

Prior to his current position as Non-Executive Director of Salt Rock Surfwear Ltd and Interim Finance Director of M&S, Wills was associated as CFO and later CEO of Style Group Brands (Jacques Vert Group), owner of womenswear labels such as Acques Vert, Precis Petite, Eastex, Windsmoor and Dash. He was also associated with Superdry as chief financial officer for three years. Prior to Superdry, Wills has worked with The White Company, Fat Face, New Look Group and Debenhams among others.

Picture credit:Shaun Wills via LinkedIn