Shoe Carnival announces changes to the senior leadership team

Shoe Carnival, Inc. has announced several executive appointments to support its ongoing customer-centric business transformation and to create a management structure aligned with the company’s long-term strategic plan. The company said in a statement that Cliff Sifford, in addition to continuing to serve as Chief Executive Officer, has also assumed the role of Vice Chairman of the board of directors, while relinquishing the president title. Sifford has been employed by the company for last 22 years and has been serving as president, chief executive officer and a director since October 2012.

“On behalf of our board of directors, I am very pleased to announce these executive appointments,” commented Sifford, adding, “It is my pleasure to lead a very experienced team of leaders across the organization, and I believe we have developed a strong foundation for long-term success.”

Shoe Carnival announces changes to top management positions

The company added that Mark Worden, previously Shoe Carnival’s executive vice president – chief strategy and marketing officer, has been appointed to the position of President and Chief Customer Officer. In this newly created position, Worden will focus on all customer-facing activities including store operations, ecommerce, customer relationship management, marketing and real estate. He will continue to report to Sifford in his new position. Worden joined Shoe Carnival in 2018 with nearly 25 years of brand management, marketing and executive management experience, including leading international consumer packaged goods brands at the SC Johnson Company and Kimberly-Clark Corporation.

Tim Baker, previously executive vice president – store operations, has been appointed to the newly created position of Executive Vice President – Chief Retail Operations Officer, reporting to Worden. In this role, the company said, Baker will continue to lead store operations and will have greater focus on the customer experience, store growth and team development. Baker has been with the company for over 30 years.

Shoe Carnival further said that Kerry Jackson, previously senior executive vice president – chief financial and operating officer and treasurer, was appointed the Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Financial and Administrative Officer and Treasurer. Jackson will continue to lead the financial and treasury functions, as he has done for the past 23 years, and will also focus on strategic administrative initiatives as the company continues to evolve its infrastructure to support its long-term growth objectives.