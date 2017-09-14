Shoe Carnival elects Charles Tomm to its board of directors

Shoe Carnival’s board of directors has elected Charles Tomm, a Principal at Heritage Capital Group, as a director effective September 12, 2017. With this addition, Shoe Carnival’s board now has eight directors. In addition, the company’s board also approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of 0.075 dollar per share to be paid on October 16, 2017.

Commenting on Tomm’s appointment, Cliff Sifford, the company’s President and Chief Executive said in a media statement: “We are pleased to welcome Charlie to our Board of Directors. We look forward to leveraging the diverse experiences and perspectives that he will bring to the board of Shoe Carnival.”

Tomm, was earlier president and CEO of Brumos Automotive from January 2009 through March 2016. Prior to that, he was president and CEO of the Coggin-Courtesy subsidiary of Asbury Automotive Group. During his tenure with Coggin from 1994 to 2008, he served in several executive positions and managed the mergers of Coggin Automotive with Asbury Automotive Group in 1998 and with Courtesy Automotive Group in 2003.

His prior business experience was in investment banking, oil field services, trucking, and the private practice of law with Winthrop, Stimson, Putnam & Roberts (now Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman).

Picture:Shoe Carnival website