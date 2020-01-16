Shoe Zone appoints Charles Smith as Chairman

UK’s value footwear retailer Shoe Zone plc has announced the permanent appointment of Charles Smith as Chairman.

The company said, Smith is an existing board member and major shareholder of Shoe Zone with 22.2 percent shareholding and was appointed interim chairman in August 2019. Prior to that he held the office of chief operating officer since Shoe Zone’s IPO in 2014.

Following Smith’s appointment, the company said, board composition will be three executive directors and three non-executive directors and all non-executive directors serve on both the audit and remuneration committees.