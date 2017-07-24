Shop Direct’s ecommerce director Jonathan Wall resigns

After seven years at Shop Direct, ecommerce director Jonathan Wall has decided to leave the business in mid-August, said a statement by the company. The company added that during his time at the Shop Direct, Wall built a multi-award winning ecommerce team, overseen the creation and development of Shop Direct’s five star-rated apps, led retail firsts including Very.co.uk’s soon-to-be AI-enabled chatbot, and played a large part in placing mobile at the heart of the customer journey.

Commenting on his departure from the company, Wall said: “When I arrived at Shop Direct, we were still very much a catalogue-focused business. Our ambition was to grow online to 70percent of total sales by the end of 2010 – a target that we smashed thanks to the relentless drive of the outstanding ecommerce team we have here.”

Jonathan Wall leaves Shop Direct

Sales via mobile devices represented 68 percent of Shop Direct’s online sales over Christmas 2016, and the business was named Retail Week’s etailer of the year for the last three years in a row.

“To look at everything the business has achieved since then – in particular making the bold decision to cut the catalogue last year to become 100 percent online, while continuing to hit record sales and profits – makes me extremely proud. Shop Direct has huge ambitions for the future and, while the time is right for me to go after something new, I have no doubt that the team here will continue to succeed,” Wall added.

Jon Rudoe, group retail and technology director at Shop Direct, said: “On behalf of the whole board, I want to thank Jonathan for everything he’s achieved during his time at Shop Direct. His leadership, innovation, commitment and customer focus have moved us much closer to our ambition of becoming a world-class digital retailer. He’ll leave a real legacy here, and we’re very grateful for that.”