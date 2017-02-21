Show&Order founder and CEO Verena Malta resigns

After the integration of Show&Order into the Premium Group’s trade show portfolio in October 2016, founder and CEO Verena Malta has decided to leave the company to pursue new projects.

“After six intensive years as the founder and CEO of Show&Order I have decided to change professional direction, Malta said in a statement, adding, “I would like to thank all those involved including business partners for our many years of working together; I am now leaving Show&Order in the safe hands of the Premium Group.

The exhibition was founded by Malta in 2011, which over the past six years, has become a fixed element on Berlin’s trade show scene. After the trade show was acquired by the Premium Group, the concept was redesigned and repositioned in collaboration with Malta. The Show&Order was then presented to retailers in January 2017, as part of Fashion Week Berlin.

The announcement added that Premium Group’s Sales Director, Niki Lampadius, who has been associated with the company for many years, will now take over responsibility for Show&Order’s sales area and the newly established sales team with immediate effect.

Picture:Show&Order