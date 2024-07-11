Siggi Hilmarsson joins Gabriela Hearst board of directors

Gabriela Hearst has appointed Siggi Hilmarsson, entrepreneur and Siggi’s founder to its board from July 8, 2024,

The company said that Hilmarsson brings his logistics and operational expertise to the board. Siggi Hilmarsson started Siggi’s yogurt in 2005 with a focus on making yogurt with less sugar and fewer ingredients than American yogurts.

"Siggi is an invaluable addition to the Gabriela Hearst board, with an ability to understand business as well as logistics operations. His entrepreneurial experience, as well as his transparency is a perfect fit for our board," said Gabriela Hearst, founder and creative director in a statement.

As founder and CEO he built Siggi’s up from a small New York City yogurt operation to a national business with five manufacturing sites and distribution in 30,000 retail outlets including Target, Whole Foods, Kroger and Starbucks. In 2018 Siggi sold his business to Lactalis, the largest dairy company in the world.

"Gabriela is a force of nature. She and her team have built a truly unique brand with amazing values that is growing fast. I couldn't be more excited to join the board," added Hilmarsson.

The company added that Hilmarsson is currently the chairman of the board of Siggi’s and helps among other things guide the brands entry into new categories and international markets.

Alongside his work with Siggi’s, Hilmarsson is an active early-stage investor. He sits on the board of trustees of The American Scandinavia Foundation and the board of directors of the Lang Fund at Columbia Business School.