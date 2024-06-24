Silas Adler departs from Soulland

Danish clothing brand Soulland has confirmed that founder and co-owner Silas Adler has departed from the company.

In a short statement, Soulland said the departure was “mutually agreed” and would take effect from today, June 24 and Jacob Kampp Berliner, who joined the brand in 2006, will take 100 percent ownership and continue to run the company.

Adler said: "Soulland has been the journey of my lifetime; more than that, it has been my life since I founded the brand at the age of 17 in December 2002. Since Jacob Kampp Berliner joined me in 2006, I have had the best and most cherished experiences. Running a brand with your best friend is an immense privilege.

“The future is uncertain, but I need to take a leap of faith to discover what lies ahead. I want to thank many people, especially Jacob and his family, Cecilie, Roberta, Barbara, and Albert. Lastly, the biggest thank you to my sons, Balder and Henry, and to the foundation and love of my life, Sascha.”

Adler founded Soulland in 2002 and over the past two decades, the brand has launched seasonal collections, showcased at Copenhagen Fashion Week, and engaged in numerous collaborations and partnerships with brands such as Nike, Colette, Babar, Peanuts, Li-Ning, Hello Kitty, and Playboy.