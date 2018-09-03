Simon Breckon to join as Brand Director of Ellesse

Pentland Brands Limited, the company behind global brand names such as Speedo, Mitre, Canterbury, Boxfresh and Berghaus, has announced the appointment of Simon Breckon as the new Brand Director of Ellesse. The company said, Breckon will join Pentland’s Footwear Division on September 10, 2018.

Commenting on Breckon’s appointment, Richard Newcombe, Global President of Pentland’s Footwear Division, said in a statement: “Simon is an accomplished brand leader with a deep understanding of how to make brands matter to consumers. His appointment comes at a particularly exciting time for Ellesse, as the brand experiences unprecedented levels of growth and continues its expansion into key strategic markets in North America and Greater China.”

Having previously worked for PepsiCo, Bacardi and Gillette, Breckon, the company said, joins the business following an extensive career in building brands with strong emotional connections to consumers. He has a proven track record in delivering commercial success across some of the world’s best-loved brands.

"I’m delighted to be joining the Ellesse team at this key juncture in the brand’s history. With the brand team and key retail partners, I’m excited to evolve Ellesse’s positioning to continue to meet the needs of today’s consumer and accelerate growth around the world,” added Breckon.

Breckon will lead on the strategy and growth of the Italian sports fashion brand, founded in 1959 by Leonardo Servadio.

Picture:Simon Breckon via Pentland