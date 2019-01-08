Simon Spurr named new creative director of 7 for All Mankind

7 for All Mankind has a new global creative director. The denim label has named British fashion designer Simon James Spurr as the global lead, effective immediately. Spurr will lead all teams of the 19-year-old brand in a mission that blends 7 for All Mankind’s heritage with contemporary wants.

Spurr will be based in Los Angeles, where the brand was founded, and will directly lead the company’s Women’s Design Director Larissa Noble and Men’s Design Director Wes Austin. The new Global Creative Director’s first collection for the brand will launch in Spring 2020, to commemorate 7 for All Mankind’s 20th anniversary.

In addition to launching his own namesake brand, Spurr has led brands including Yves Saint Laurent, Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger. Most recently, he served as Creative Director for EIDOS.

“We are very excited to welcome such a strong and proven creative talent as Simon. He brings the perfect balance of relevant experience, entrepreneurial spirit, and fashion vision to lead 7 For All Mankind into its third decade,” said Tim Baxter, CEO of the brand’s parent company, Delta Galil Premium Brands. “Importantly, Simon also has a strong, directional perspective on how we can modernize the brand and position it for accelerated growth while sustaining our legacy as a premium denim brand.”